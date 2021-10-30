Railways to enable unreserved ticketing system at railway stations

With the restoration of unreserved coaches in four pairs of trains running through Salem Division, unreserved ticketing system (UTS) will be activated at all the railway stations in the division.

A release from the division said that based on public demand and instructions from the Railway Board, unreserved coaches are to be restored in Train No.06843 / 06844 Tiruchchirappalli Junction - Palakkad Town - Tiruchchirappalli Junction daily special and Train No.06607 / 06608 Kannur – Coimbatore Junction - Kannur daily special from November 1. Unreserved coaches will also be restored in Train No.06323 / 06324 Coimbatore Junction – Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Junction daily special and Train No.06321 / 06322 Nagercoil Junction – Coimbatore Junction – Nagercoil Junction daily special from November 10.

To enable passengers get unreserved tickets to travel in the trains, UTS will be activated at all the railway stations where the above mentioned trains have stoppages. Provision for issue of season tickets will also be enabled.

Similarly, season tickets shall be revalidated with effect from November 1. For example, if on the date of declaration of lockdown (March 24, 2020) 20 days were left in the season ticket, the same number of days will be revalidated with effect from November 1, the release added.