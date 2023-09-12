ADVERTISEMENT

Railways’ response sought on proposal for additional pit lines in Coimbatore Junction

September 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP P.R. Natarajan, has urged the Railway Board, seeking to know why the Coimbatore Railway Junction, despite having the third highest revenue generating railway station in Southern Railways, has not been sanctioned additional pit lines for operating new train services.

There were only two pit lines in Coimbatore Junction built decades ago, and proposals for restoration of trains or introduction of new services were not considered due to the constraints, he said in a representation to the Chairman, Railway Board.

Expressing regret over the non-approval of the proposal for the new coaching complex sent by the Salem Division, Mr. Natarajan pointed out that though Podanur Railway Station was short-listed for establishment of the facility with three pit lines and four stabling lines, and the proposal was sent to the Executive Director - Works, with the approval of the General Manager in Southern Railways, under preliminary works programme 2021-22, there has been no further progress in establishing the critical infrastructure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US