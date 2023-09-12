Railways’ response sought on proposal for additional pit lines in Coimbatore Junction

September 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP P.R. Natarajan, has urged the Railway Board, seeking to know why the Coimbatore Railway Junction, despite having the third highest revenue generating railway station in Southern Railways, has not been sanctioned additional pit lines for operating new train services.

There were only two pit lines in Coimbatore Junction built decades ago, and proposals for restoration of trains or introduction of new services were not considered due to the constraints, he said in a representation to the Chairman, Railway Board.

Expressing regret over the non-approval of the proposal for the new coaching complex sent by the Salem Division, Mr. Natarajan pointed out that though Podanur Railway Station was short-listed for establishment of the facility with three pit lines and four stabling lines, and the proposal was sent to the Executive Director - Works, with the approval of the General Manager in Southern Railways, under preliminary works programme 2021-22, there has been no further progress in establishing the critical infrastructure.