HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Railways’ response sought on proposal for additional pit lines in Coimbatore Junction

September 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP P.R. Natarajan, has urged the Railway Board, seeking to know why the Coimbatore Railway Junction, despite having the third highest revenue generating railway station in Southern Railways, has not been sanctioned additional pit lines for operating new train services.

There were only two pit lines in Coimbatore Junction built decades ago, and proposals for restoration of trains or introduction of new services were not considered due to the constraints, he said in a representation to the Chairman, Railway Board.

Expressing regret over the non-approval of the proposal for the new coaching complex sent by the Salem Division, Mr. Natarajan pointed out that though Podanur Railway Station was short-listed for establishment of the facility with three pit lines and four stabling lines, and the proposal was sent to the Executive Director - Works, with the approval of the General Manager in Southern Railways, under preliminary works programme 2021-22, there has been no further progress in establishing the critical infrastructure.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.