Railways receive good response for time-tabled parcel operations

The operation of a time-table based parcel train by the Salem Railway Division has received good response from the public --the train is booked to capacity.

The nation-wide lockdown halted passenger train services to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the Railways continued to operate its usual freight trains for movement of essential commodities and other goods, and also introduced special freight trains.

The Salem Railway Division started operating a time-table based parcel train between Chennai and Coimbatore and has been receiving good response. The division has already operated three special parcel trains from Salem to Punjab and Haryana to transport over 400 tonnes of cotton seeds to meet the demands of the farmers. This earned the division over ₹25 lakh per consignment.

The latest special parcel train between Chennai and Coimbatore since Thursday will be operated till April 14. According to Railway officials, the special train has a capacity of 31 tonnes and is now operating at full capacity. It halts at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Karuppur, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

According to officials, the parcel train has facilitated transportation of essential goods such as vegetables from Coimbatore and medical equipment such as PPE kits, masks and others materials from Tiruppur. The vegetables from Coimbatore are carried till Delhi through special connection trains from Chennai.

E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager informed that the public could contact respective parcel offices for booking parcel on the trains and exclusive commercial inspectors had been posted for this.