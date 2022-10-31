Railways postpone maintenance work in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 31, 2022 19:19 IST

The proposed engineering maintenance works between Podanur Junction and Coimbatore Junction railway stations have been postponed. So, the changes in train services have been withdrawn. Trains will run as per schedule from October 31 to November 15, the Salem Division of the Southern Railway announced on Monday.

However, Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352) will be diverted via Podanur – Irugur and skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction with additional stoppage at Podanur.

Madurai – Coimbatore train no. 16722 and Shoranur – Coimbatore train no. 06458 will not be short-terminated at Podanur and will go up to Coimbatore Junction.

The Coimbatore – Shoranur train (16608) will depart from Coimbatore Junction at 4.30 p.m. and the Coimbatore – Kannur train (16608) will leave from Coimbatore Junction at 2.20 p.m., as per schedule.

