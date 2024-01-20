GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bookings for Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express open

January 20, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Much to the relief of the travelling public, the Railways on Friday opened up bookings for the Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express from February 1.

Travellers were in a dilemma and unable to finalise travel plans as the bookings were not accepted for the last couple of weeks.

Expressing relief over the opening of the ticket bookings, rail user associations, however, expressed reservations over the retention of the existing timing of start at 5 a.m. and reaching of destination point after a running time of six and a half hours.

According to Southern Railway sources, there were indeed expectations even in official circles that the freeze on bookings would be followed by a change in the departure-arrival timings of the train. The Railway Board is learnt to have been apprised by senior officials of Southern Railway of the positive outcome that would accrue by delaying the departure timing by an hour.

Citing the instance of the 6 a.m. departure time of Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express, J. Sathish, former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said cent percent patronage for the Bengaluru bound Vande Bharat train could be assured if the departure time was fixed at 6.10 a.m., and the scope for reducing the travel time by 15 to 20 minutes was fully explored.

Meanwhile, the Kongu Global Forum on Thursday submitted a demand to Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraldeedharan seeking introduction of Vande Bharat Express train service between Thiruvananthapuram and Coimbatore via Ernakulam.

Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairperson, Kongu Global Forum, said Coimbatore was an important gateway to Kerala, and drew tourists in large numbers also because it was in close proximity to the Nilgiris.

