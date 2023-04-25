Railways notifies changes in services 

April 25, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

COIMBATORE: To facilitate engineering works pertaining to replacement of girders of a railway bridge between Thrissur and Aluva rail stations in Kerala, changes have been made in the train services running via Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Train No.22639 Chennai Central – Alappuzha Express, scheduled to depart at 8.55 p.m. on April 26 will be fully cancelled, and train No.22640 Alappuzha – Chennai Central Express, scheduled to depart at 3.40 p.m. April 27 will be fully cancelled.

Similarly, train No.12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to depart at 9.10 a.m. on April 27 will be fully cancelled, and train No.12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Express, scheduled to depart at 6.10 a.m. on April 28, will be fully cancelled.

Train No.12623 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Express, scheduled to depart at 7.45 p.m. on April 26 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram, and train No.12624 Thiruvananthapuram – Chennai Central Express, scheduled to depart at 3 p.m. on April 27 will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Train No.13351 Dhanbad – Alappuzha Express, scheduled to depart on April 25 and reach Alappuzha on April 27 has been partially cancelled between Erode and Alappuzha, and train No.13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express, scheduled to depart at 6 a.m. on 27.04.2023, will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Erode.

Train No.12521 Barauni – Ernakulam Junction Express, scheduled to reach the destination on Apirl 27 will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Ernakulam Junction. Train No.12777 Hubli – Kochuveli Weekly Express, scheduled to depart on April 26 and reach Kochuveli Junction on April 27 will be partially cancelled between Podanur and Kochuveli. Train No.12778 Kochuveli – Hubli Weekly Express, scheduled to depart on April 27 and reach Hubli Jn on April 28 will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Podanur.

Train No.20923 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Weekly Express, scheduled to depart at 8 a.m. on April 27 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Erode. The train will have additional stoppage at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Karur railway stations.

Train No.16382 Kanyakumari – Pune Express, scheduled to depart at 8.40 a.m. on April 27 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Salem. Consequently, the train will skip stoppages at Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode rail stations in Salem Division on the day, and will have additional stoppages at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Karur railway stations.

Train No.16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Express, scheduled to depart at 10.10 a.m. on April 27 will be diverted via Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Karur and Salem. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode rail stations in Salem Division, and will have additional stoppage at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Karur railway stations.