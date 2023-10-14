Railways mulls construction of a third underpass on Ettimadai-Walayar section in Coimbatore for safe passage of wild elephants

October 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

COIMBATORE The possibility for construction of a third underpass on the Ettimadai-Walayar railway section was under evaluation for safe passage of wild elephants, R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, said on Saturday.

Having commissioned the first underpass earlier this year, the Southern Railways will begin construction of the second one during November for completion by April-May 2024, for facilitating passage of the elephants.

The underpasses will obviate the need for the elephants to cross the track, Mr. Singh told mediapersons after inspecting the works under the Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme at the Podanur railway station.

The Southern Railway has proposed upgrading the Podanur station into a terminal by creating maintenance facilities and laying pit lines and stabling lines, he said, adding that there was also a proposal to rename Podanur station as Coimbatore South, in consultation with the State Government.

Though no decision has been taken on restoration of the metre-gauge period trains to destinations in southern Tamil Nadu, some new trains will originate from the Podanur station, he said, to a query from mediapersons.

The demand for extension of Mettupalayam - Coimbatore Memu services to Podanur will be considered, he said.

Podanur being an important station, it was identified for upgrade under the Amrit Station Development Scheme. The parking space, circulating area, entry and exit points, and facade will be developed at a cost of ₹12 crore. The station will also be developed with signages, coach indication boards, and a new foot-over bridge.

The Coimbatore Junction station will be redeveloped into a world class station at a cost of ₹500 crore under public private partnership with commercial space, over the next four to five years, Mr. Singh said.

When asked about the demand for an overnight train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, he said operation of a to-and-fro Vande Bharat service in the daytime was on the cards, for the convenience of travellers spending a few hours at Bengaluru.

Mr. Singh was apprised about the progress of works under way at the Podanur station by Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha. The Railway officials later proceeded to the Pollachi railway station for inspection.

