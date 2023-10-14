HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways mulls construction of a third underpass on Ettimadai-Walayar section in Coimbatore for safe passage of wild elephants

October 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R.N. Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway, takes stock of works in progress at the Podanur station in Coimbatore under Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme, along with Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on Saturday.

R.N. Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway, takes stock of works in progress at the Podanur station in Coimbatore under Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme, along with Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

COIMBATORE The possibility for construction of a third underpass on the Ettimadai-Walayar railway section was under evaluation for safe passage of wild elephants, R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, said on Saturday.

Having commissioned the first underpass earlier this year, the Southern Railways will begin construction of the second one during November for completion by April-May 2024, for facilitating passage of the elephants.

The underpasses will obviate the need for the elephants to cross the track, Mr. Singh told mediapersons after inspecting the works under the Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme at the Podanur railway station.

The Southern Railway has proposed upgrading the Podanur station into a terminal by creating maintenance facilities and laying pit lines and stabling lines, he said, adding that there was also a proposal to rename Podanur station as Coimbatore South, in consultation with the State Government.

Though no decision has been taken on restoration of the metre-gauge period trains to destinations in southern Tamil Nadu, some new trains will originate from the Podanur station, he said, to a query from mediapersons.

The demand for extension of Mettupalayam - Coimbatore Memu services to Podanur will be considered, he said.

Podanur being an important station, it was identified for upgrade under the Amrit Station Development Scheme. The parking space, circulating area, entry and exit points, and facade will be developed at a cost of ₹12 crore. The station will also be developed with signages, coach indication boards, and a new foot-over bridge.

The Coimbatore Junction station will be redeveloped into a world class station at a cost of ₹500 crore under public private partnership with commercial space, over the next four to five years, Mr. Singh said.

When asked about the demand for an overnight train from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, he said operation of a to-and-fro Vande Bharat service in the daytime was on the cards, for the convenience of travellers spending a few hours at Bengaluru.

Mr. Singh was apprised about the progress of works under way at the Podanur station by Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Division Pankaj Kumar Sinha. The Railway officials later proceeded to the Pollachi railway station for inspection.

Related Topics

indian railways / wildlife / nature and wildlife / Roads and Rails

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.