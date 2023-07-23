Railways, Forest Dept. to discuss measures to habituate elephants to use underpass on Ettimadai - Walayar section

July 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Railways and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will soon have a meeting to discuss measures to be taken to lure wild elephants to use the newly-constructed underpass on Ettimadai - Walayar section.

Sources with the Palakkad division of the Southern Railway said a meeting will take place in the coming days to chalk out strategies that are required to attract and habituate elephants to use the underpass.

Railway sources said that 99% of the works of the underpass, first of its kind by the Southern Railway, have been completed. Trains are now passing through the composite girder placed on the underpass structure. A few more works, including removal of certain materials used for the construction, are pending and the Palakkad division will complete them soon, they added.

S.M. Sharma, Divisional Railway Manager of the Thiruvananthapuram division, who is holding additional charge of the Palakkad division, inspected the underpass in the early hours of Saturday.

The 18.3-metre-long clear span girder of the underpass has a vertical clearance of 7.5 metre from ground level. The location of the underpass, ‘km 505A/400-500’ of ‘B’ line [of the ‘A’ and ‘B’ twin single line between Ettimadai – Walayar], falls within the limits of the Madukkarai forest range of the Coimbatore forest division.

N. Jayaraj, District Forest Officer of the Coimbatore forest division, said the Forest Department was informed about the meeting-cum-joint inspection of the underpass, which is expected to be held soon.

‘A’ and ‘B’ lines run 1.8 km and 2.8 km pass through Solakarai forest beat of Madukkarai forest range. The ‘B’ line mostly passes through forest areas between Ettimadai – Walayar. The ‘A’ line that lies close to villages passes through a small stretch of forest, forming an Island-like forest patch between both lines.

The Forest Department is expected to stress on the need to use the underpass for driving elephants back into the forest safely from the sides of ‘A’ line and villages. If the pachyderms are lured to use the underpass for moving from ‘B’ line and the forest towards ‘A’ line and villages, the effort may further escalate negative interactions between humans-elephants.

After the inauguration of the first underpass, the Railways will construct a second one on the ‘B’ line at the location ‘km 506/900 – 506A/00’.

