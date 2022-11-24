Railways earns ₹9.70 crore through ticket checking drive

November 24, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, Salem division, has earned ₹9.70 crore through ticket checking drive conducted during April–October 2022. The division had earned ₹ 4.93 crore during the corresponding period last year. This marks an increase of 96.75 % over the corresponding period last year.

The ticket checking earnings of Salem division for the month of October 2022 alone are ₹ 1.69 crore. This is the highest ever monthly ticket checking earnings in the history of the division. This is 10.87 % more than the previous best of ₹1.52 crore that was achieved in the month of March 2022.

Two ticket checking staff M. Srinivasan of Coimbatore and R. Chandrasekhar of Erode have collected more than ₹ 10 lakh during October, 2022.  This is the highest individual ticket checking earnings in the history of the division. Mr. Srinivasan collected ₹ 10,80,730 and Mr. Chandrasekhar collected ₹ 10,20,300.

Salem Division Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas congratulated the two ticket checking staff for creating a new record. He presented them with a certificate of appreciation on Thursday.

