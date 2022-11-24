  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railways earns ₹9.70 crore through ticket checking drive

November 24, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, Salem division, has earned ₹9.70 crore through ticket checking drive conducted during April–October 2022. The division had earned ₹ 4.93 crore during the corresponding period last year. This marks an increase of 96.75 % over the corresponding period last year.

The ticket checking earnings of Salem division for the month of October 2022 alone are ₹ 1.69 crore. This is the highest ever monthly ticket checking earnings in the history of the division. This is 10.87 % more than the previous best of ₹1.52 crore that was achieved in the month of March 2022.

Two ticket checking staff M. Srinivasan of Coimbatore and R. Chandrasekhar of Erode have collected more than ₹ 10 lakh during October, 2022.  This is the highest individual ticket checking earnings in the history of the division. Mr. Srinivasan collected ₹ 10,80,730 and Mr. Chandrasekhar collected ₹ 10,20,300.

Salem Division Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas congratulated the two ticket checking staff for creating a new record. He presented them with a certificate of appreciation on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.