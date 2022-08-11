Coimbatore

Railways earn ₹80 lakh in two months from special train between Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE August 11, 2022 19:23 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 19:23 IST

The special train between Mettupalayam and Tirunelveli via Coimbatore earned ₹80 lakh in just over two months. This service runs through Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Madurai and Tenkasi.

Responding to an RTI filed by a railway enthusiast R. Pandiyaraja of Tenkasi about the revenue and passenger numbers, the Southern Railway replied that the department obtained ₹80 lakh from 1,6194 passengers totally between April 21 and July 2 — 7,814 passengers travelling from Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam generated ₹38 lakh, and 8,380 commuters the other way generating ₹42.14 lakh.

Passengers have been demanding for the temporary weekly special trains operating from Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam every Thursday and vice versa every Friday from last April 21 to June 27, to be made permanent. Notably, this was the first night train in the Southern Districts via Pollachi and Palani.

Passengers attributed the crowding to Courtallam's annual 'Saaral Thiruvizhaa' from August 4 to 11.

They also said the extension should be announced while the service is on. Only then will it be easy for the public to make regular bookings.

