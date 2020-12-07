Railways clarify on special charter train services

The Salem Division of Southern Railways has clarified that a private entity has not taken over operations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR).
Following reports in sections of the media that a “private party is operating NMR services on Saturday and Sunday with a change in the name,” the Salem Division of Southern Railways stated that the services were charter services specially run for tourists by a private party.
“It is clarified that there is not any change in the name of the NMR services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam,” a release said. The statement added that services were run on Saturday and Sunday, as special charter trains that had been run earlier as well. “But these services are charter special trains and they do not have any bearing on the regular NMR services,” the statement added.
The railways said that when regular NMR services resumed, the date of resumption of the services would be communicated to the public.
