Railways approves extension of FOB at Coimbatore North Junction

December 16, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Railway Ministry has approved the extension of the Foot-Over-Bridge (FOB) at Coimbatore North Junction at ₹ 3.62 crore, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a reply to question raised by Coimbatore MP P.R Natarajan in Lok Sabha recently.

The MP, on December 14, had asked the Ministry whether the Southern Railway had received any proposal requesting to extend the FOB at Coimbatore North Station towards Mettupalayam road side and if the bid was approved.

Mr. Vaishnaw replied, “The approval has been granted to Southern Railway on October 11 for ‘Salem Division - Proposed Extension of Foot Over Bridge 6-metre wide at Coimbatore North Junction’ for a total of cost of ₹ 3.62 crore.”

Salem Divisional Railway Manager Gautam Srinivas said the design and planning works were under way. After these were finalised, steps would be taken to release tenders for contracts, probably in January 2023, and subsequently, start extension work.

On December 7, the MP filed a query on the extension of the weekly Coimbatore - Hisar AC SF Express (22745-22746) to bi-weekly. To this, the Ministry said, “Owing to operational and resource constraints, there is no proposal to increase the frequency.”