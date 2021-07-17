Railways announces weekly special train between Ernakulam and New Delhi

Coimbatore

17 July 2021 00:09 IST

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway announced train services between Ernakulam and New Delhi via Palakkad and Coimbatore from Saturday. A release said Train No. 06171 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special train would leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.50 p.m. on Mondays. Similarly, Train No. 06172 Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Special train would leave Nizamuddin at 5.10 a.m on Tuesdays with effect from July 20 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 3 a.m. on the second day with stoppages at Coimbatore and Palakkad Junctions, the release said.

