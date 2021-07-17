Coimbatore

Railways announces weekly special train between Ernakulam and New Delhi

The Palakkad Division of Southern Railway announced train services between Ernakulam and New Delhi via Palakkad and Coimbatore from Saturday. A release said Train No. 06171 Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast Special train would leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.50 p.m. on Mondays. Similarly, Train No. 06172 Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Weekly Superfast Special train would leave Nizamuddin at 5.10 a.m on Tuesdays with effect from July 20 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 3 a.m. on the second day with stoppages at Coimbatore and Palakkad Junctions, the release said.


