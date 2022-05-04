Railways announces additional stoppages for two express trains

The Salem Railway Division has announced additional stoppages for two unreserved express train services.

According to a release, starting May 6, Train no. 06836 / 06837 Karur Junction – Salem Junction – Karur Junction unreserved express special trains would stop at Vangal Station. Train no. 06836 would arrive at Vangal at 8.57 a.m. and depart at 8.58 a.m. Train no.06837 would arrive at Vangal by 6.49 p.m. and depart by 6.50 p.m.

Train No.06123 / 06124 Tiruchirappalli Junction – Karur Junction – Tiruchirappalli Junction unreserved express special trains will stop at Jiyapuram, Marudur, Timmachipuram Stations. According to a release, Train No.06123 would arrive at Jiyapuram by 6.35 p.m., Marudur by 6.57 p.m. and by 7.11 p.m. at Timmachipuram. The train would depart from these stations by 6.36 p.m, 6.58 p.m. and 7.12 p.m. respectively.

Train No.06124 would arrive by 8.04 a.m. at Timmachipuram, 8.19 a.m. at Maradur, 8.39 a.m. at Jiyapuram. The train would depart by 8.05 a.m., 8.20 a.m. and 8.40 a.m. respectively.