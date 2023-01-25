Railways and India Post flag off first Joint Parcel Product for Coimbatore region

January 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Joint Parcel Product’ by Railways and India Post for the Coimbatore region was flagged off at Coimbatore Railway Junction on Wednesday.

The first consignment of parcels under this scheme was loaded in the Coimbatore - Chennai Central Shatabdi Express (12244) that left Coimbatore at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release.

The Southern Railways in a release said the initiative would leverage the first-mile connectivity and the last-mile connectivity of India Post and the intermediate connectivity from station to station of the Railways.

Earlier, Executive Director (Strategic and Planning) of Railway Board G.V.L. Satyakumar said 16 touch points were identified for cargo navigation and each point would have a transit office. The users would have the flexibility to choose between the miles and a mobile app would be launched for this soon. The Postal Department would scan the parcels and the users would be given a document to disclose the nature of items to avoid mishaps. The total cost including 10% for packaging would be ₹6 and GST would be applicable.

The service was developed to reduce the time and cost of goods transportation and other logistics to help the economic growth of the country.

Thus, it provided end-to-end logistic service to parcel customers, including MSMEs, industrialists and traders situated in the regions under the Salem Division of the Southern Railway.