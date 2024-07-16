GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways accords thrust to scale up parcel movement from Mettupalayam Station

Published - July 16, 2024 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has accorded thrust for scaling up parcel traffic from Mettupalayam Station to Chennai and the southern districts.

So far, there has been about 70% utilisation of the parcel capacity in the Chennai-bound Nilgiris Express. Parcel utilisation is also picking up well in the Tirunelveli-Mettupalayam weekly special train.

Now that the Railway would operate bi-weekly services to Thoothukudi from July 19, the much-awaited port connectivity was ensured, said E. Muthukumar, Chief Commercial Inspector/ Parcel, Salem Division.

The Mettupalayam-Tuticorin train will have commercial stoppages at Coimbatore, Kinattukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchathram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, and Kovilpatti.

There was a strong opening for large-scale movement of fresh vegetables, cut flowers and fruits raised in the Nilgiris and other locations in the surroundings of Mettupalayam through the Thoothukudi Port, Mr. Muthukumar said. There were four parcel coaches, each with a capacity of four tonnes, in each train.

The Southern Railway had distributed flyers highlighting the advantages of Indian Railways for parcel movement. The Salem Division, according to the Parcel Division, is examining the scope for transport of large-tea from Mettupalayam to various destinations.

