Railway week celebrated in Salem division

August 05, 2022 18:29 IST

The 67th Railway Week was celebrated at the Salem division of Southern Railway on Friday. As part of the celebrations, Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas distributed efficiency shields, certificates and awards for outstanding performance to various departments and employees.

At the function, Mr. Gautam Srinivas emphasised that every task, big or small, was achieved by team effort. He listed out the important achievements of all the departments of Salem Railway Division such as the division surpassing the three million tonne mark in freight loading and achieving 100% electrification of the Salem Junction-Vriddhachalam Junction section.

A total of 16 shields were given to various departments, and 350 railway employees received certificates and awards for their meritorious performance.

