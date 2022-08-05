Coimbatore

Railway week celebrated in Salem division

Staff Reporter Salem August 05, 2022 18:29 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:29 IST

The 67th Railway Week was celebrated at the Salem division of Southern Railway on Friday. As part of the celebrations, Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas distributed efficiency shields, certificates and awards for outstanding performance to various departments and employees.

At the function, Mr. Gautam Srinivas emphasised that every task, big or small, was achieved by team effort. He listed out the important achievements of all the departments of Salem Railway Division such as the division surpassing the three million tonne mark in freight loading and achieving 100% electrification of the Salem Junction-Vriddhachalam Junction section.

A total of 16 shields were given to various departments, and 350 railway employees received certificates and awards for their meritorious performance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...