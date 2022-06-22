Railway week celebrated in Podanur workshop

K. Madhusudan, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Southern Railway (second right), presenting the meritorious award to the employees at Podanur Railway Workshop on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Based on the demand from passengers, the Southern Railway is considering to operate one more train with steam engine in the Nilgiri Mountain Railways (NMR), said officials.

The Signal and Telecommunication Workshop, Podanur celebrated the Railway Week at Podanur on Wednesday.

K. Madhusudan, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Southern Railway presided over the function and distributed awards to 85 employees for their contributions to Railways in the year 2021-22. He also congratulated the officials and employees of Podanur workshop for receiving five certifications under the Integrated Management system.

P.V. Murali Krishna, Chief Workshop Manager, Podanur said that one-third of the workshop is running from the electricity generated through solar and there are plans to make the entire workshop self sustainable. Officials from the Southern Railway, Salem Division were present.