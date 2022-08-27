Railway to resume special train service between Tirunelveli, Mettupalayam

Staff Reporter
August 27, 2022 20:30 IST

To handle the traffic, the Southern Railways will be resuming the weekly special trains between Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam on Thursdays and Fridays from September 1.

Divisional Railway Users' Consultative Committee (DRUCC) said the service was stopped on July 1 and resumed later on July 21 and ended on August 18. Earlier, in their letter to B.G. Mallya, General Manager of Southern Railways, the association said in just 10 services during the past two and a half months, the service benefitted 16,194 passengers and earned a revenue of about ₹80 lakh.

On Thursdays, the weekly special train (06030) will leave Tirunelveli at 7:00 p.m and reach Mettupalayam at 7:30 a.m the next day, from September 1 to 26. Similarly, on Fridays, train (06029) will depart from Mettupalayam at 7:45 p.m and arrive at Tirunelveli at 7:45 a.m the next day, from September 2 to 27.

The service will have stoppages at Cheranmahadevi, Ambasamudram, Kizhakadaiyam, Pavurchatram, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalaipettai, Pollachi, Podanur and Coimbatore Jn.

The trains comprise two AC 3-Tier, nine sleeper class, two general second class coaches and one luggage-cum-brake van coach.

Reservations for these services will commence at 8 a.m on August 28.

