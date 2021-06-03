Railway suppliers seek ‘essential’ industry status

The railway component and equipment suppliers here have appealed to the State government to consider these units under the “essential” category.

In a memorandum to the State government, the Railway Suppliers Association said there are nearly 70 units, mostly in the small and micro category, that cater to the railway sector. These units supply components for coaches, engines, wagons, and signal and communication that are manufactured at workshops and industries located across the country.

The Railways had operated goods trains throughout the lockdown period, oxygen container special trains, and some passenger trains, too.

Hence, workshops in the northern States are asking for components. But, the supplying industries in Tamil Nadu are unable to cater to the demand because of the lockdown. They are losing orders to units located in other States. Hence, the State government should bring the railway suppliers under the “essential” category, said the association.

In another press release, the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations thanked the government for resuming supply of industrial oxygen. The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises here use industrial oxygen for some basic operations and were hit when the supply was stopped. With resumption of supply, these units will benefit, the federation said.