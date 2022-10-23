‘Railway stations in Kongu region not included in first phase of upgradation’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 23, 2022 17:55 IST

Railways has not taken up any station in the Kongu region for upgradation, according to an RTI reply.

Under the Railways Station Redevelopment Programme, a Central scheme with 26 projects totally worth ₹1 lakh crore, the RTI reply enlisted 163 stations - 56 ongoings, 106 upcoming, and one completed - for the first phase.

In the reply to an RTI query filed by Kongu Railway Development Council Director K.S. Ramakrishnan, the Railways said 10 stations of 5,453 km route length in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Central, Tambram Station in Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Kumbakonam, Rameshwaram Station in Ramanathapuram, Katpadi Station in Vellore and Kanyakumari Station - were up for redevelopment.

None of the 14 stations under the Kongu region - Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Coonoor, Ooty, Erode, Mettur, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Namakkal and Palani - are added in the list, according to the Council.

Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee said Coimbatore was the second largest income-generating city in Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore railway lines generated 45% of the total revenue of Southern Railway. “The State has taken up 100% of the expenses for the new Kilambakkam station and sharing the cost with the Centre for redeveloping the Chennai Central. They must share the cost of redevelopment with more stations,” the association said.

