Railway staff felicitated for averting fire in trains

Two employees of the Salem Railway Division, who averted fire in passenger trains, were felicitated by the General Manager of Southern Railway here.

In the first incident in Train No. 12244 Coimbatore - Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Terminus Shatabdi Express on January 20, the train was crossing Mavelipalayam Station in the Erode - Salem Section when P. Rajkumar, Station Master, Mavelipalayam, detected smoke from C-6 coach and immediately alerted the control office in Salem and the Station Master at Magudanchavadi Station.

On receiving the alert message, the train was stopped at Magudanchavadi station and officials inspected the coach. It was found that friction in the hot axle in C-6 coach led to the fire. The coach was detached from train formation and alternative arrangements were made to the passengers.

In another incident, Ankaj Kumar Pandy, pointsman at Veerapandi Station, noticed smoke in the under gear of second coach while issuing orders to guard and loco pilot of Train No. 07142 Sabari Special on January 16. He informed the station master and the snag was temporarily attended on the spot and further attended at Salem Junction.

John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, honoured them with a certificate and ₹ 2000 cash at Chennai.

U. Subba Rao, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem, and M. Harikumar, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Salem, appreciated the two employees.