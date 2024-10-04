Reservation counter at Pollachi railway station closed

E Pollachi Train Passengers’ Welfare Association has requested for more train services so that the Pollachi Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counter could become functional.

The association said that the PRS counter coming under the Palakkad Division remains closed from October 2, citing lack of adequate workload. Incidentally, the association said that the Railway Board has agreed to run the following trains via Pollachi, namely Thiruvananthapuram - Madurai Express extension up to Rameswaram, and Mangalore to Rameswaram via Pollachi.

In addition, the following trains were expected to run via Pollachi after necessary approvals - Coimbatore - Chennai Tambaram train, Pollachi - Mayiladuthurai unreserved express train, Bengaluru - Coimbatore Uday Express via Pollachi extension up to Palakkad, Ernakulam - Palakkad MEMU express extension up to Palani via Pollachi. If the services of these trains commence, work load of the single ticket counter will increase enormously.

Apart from this, the Pollachi PRS counter is the only reservation point for people of Valparai, Anamalai, Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu taluks comprising of nearly 10 lakh people. Hence, the association requested for restoration of the ticket counter.

