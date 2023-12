December 23, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - SALEM

In view of Christmas on December 25, the computerized Passenger Reservation System Centres (PRS Centres) in Salem Division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A release from Salem Railway Division said the Sunday shift pattern of working will be followed on the festival day.

