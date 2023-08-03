Railway property theft: RPF pins down five criminals through ‘Operation Rail Prahari’ in Coimbatore

August 03, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Five persons were arrested by the Railway Protection Force through ‘Operation Rail Prahari’ for allegedly stealing laptops and copper cable in Podanur station limits.

The special team effected 100 percent recovery of property worth ₹ 5.76 lakh: seven laptops costing ₹3.5 lakh and four bundles of copper cable worth ₹ 1.26 lakh.

Acting on the complaint lodged by the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer/ Project, Podanur Station, a joint team of RPF carried out a comprehensive investigaton through formation of several sub-teams.

The sub-teams analysed CCTV footages, and collected local inteligence on criminals with civil police. A cyber team obtained ‘tower dump’ data of active phones in the specific area to analyse suspect movemments in CCTVs. An OLX Id was also created through a decoy customer to seek laptop for sale after the date of theft. The MAC ID of the laptops were also put in surviellance to check if they were connected to any network, a press release said.

The fourth team was deployed in civil dress round-the-clock around the site of theft to keep vigil on suspicious movements. They stayed in a condemned railway quarters at night. The fifth team raided metal shops where stolen materials are sold, and checked with specific electronic shops in Coimbatore where stolen materials are reported to be sold.

The RPF teams also inquired all the contractual labourers at the Deputy CSTE Office. Drug peddlars were also thoroughly questioned.

Finally, the RPF narrowed down on the five persons: Mohamed Tharik (21), A. Abu Thahir (22), M. Abdul Kathar (22), S.Sanjay (19), and Balaji, (27) who had received three laptops for sale from the first four accused.

They were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate-I and remanded in custody.

The press release said actions taken to prevent such occurrences in future include conduct of periodic checks in all railway establishments where high-value railway properties are stored. Upgrade of security infrastructure through CCTV installation, proper padlocking, and police verification of contractual workers will also be undertaken, the press release said.