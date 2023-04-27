HamberMenu
Railway police seize 11 kg of ganja from train in Salem, two held

April 27, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The railway police seized 11 kg of ganja from a train and arrested two persons on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Salem Railway police checked the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express train. While checking the unreserved compartment, they found a person carrying five kg of ganja in a bag. He was identified as L. Badal Behera (22) of Odisha.

They also nabbed another person, M. Sadaiyan (51) of Talnadupatti near Chinnakalvarayan Malai in Salem, with six kg of ganja. The police registered cases, arrested the duo, and remanded them in prison.

