Railway police personnel undergo test for COVID-19

Close to 60 Railway Police personnel were tested for COVID-19 using rapid test kits by a team of nine doctors and paramedical staff from the Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Corporation conducted the test at the Coimbtore Railway Junction based on a request from the senior Railway Police personnel. The men who were tested were from Coimbatore, Podanur and Mettupalayam.

The team started testing around 10.30 a.m. and completed the process by 1.30 p.m.

Those tested included a deputy superintendent of police, two inspectors, five sub inspectors and personnel from the constabulary, the sources said and added that the team also tested two Railway Protection Force personnel.

A Railway Police officer said since the policemen have been travelling on duty and were vulnerable, the senior officers decided to request the Corporation to conduct the test. And, all were tested negative.