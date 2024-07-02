Railway police crack case of major theft onboard train at Tiruppur, recover 595 grams of jewellery, ₹10 lakh cash from six arrested

The Railway Police on Tuesday cracked the case of a major theft of 595.14 grams of gold ingots and ₹10.10 lakh in cash onboard an express train at Tiruppur Railway Station in mid-June from a Coimbatore-based goldsmith, by arresting six persons belonging to Maharashtra.

The gold and cash were stolen by unidentified persons from Subash (40) of Maharashtra, who had been a resident of Bharathi Vilas Sami Iyer Street in Coimbatore for 15 years, while he was travelling back from Bengaluru by the Kurla Express on June 16.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Subash, Additional Director of Railways, Vanitha, roped in officials of Railway Protection Force to form four special teams to investigate the case.

The teams examined 300 camera recordings at the railway stations and bus stands at Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Erode in Tamil Nadu, as also railway stations in Karnataka and Maharashtra to narrow down on the culprits.

The teams also scrutinised the phone calls made at the time of the incident. After 400 hours of investigation, the teams rounded up six persons - Svanpani Chavan (22), Vijay Kundali (20), Amarbarat (20), Ankeet Subhash (23), Chaitanya Vijay (20) and Gaurav Maruthi (19), all belonging to Solapur, Maharashtra, at the Salem New Bus Stand on Tuesday.

They had reportedly admitted to have stolen 595.14 grams of gold bars and ₹10.10 lakh. The police recovered from them an expensive mobile phone purchased with the stolen money.

They had also confessed that they had been tailing Subhash with prior knowledge of his method of business. The special teams were felicitated by senior officials for their deft investigation.

