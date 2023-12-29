GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway police arrest man for chain-snatching in Tiruppur

December 29, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man who snatched a gold chain from a train passenger was arrested by the Railway Police within 34 hours, and the jewellery was recovered from his possession.

Special teams in pursuit of the man, Prakash of Pappireddi in Dharmapuri district who had snatched a 10-sovereign gold chain from Nagammal (56) of Kanyakumari at Tiruppur Railway Station, cornered him at Kodikambam in Tiruppur district on Friday.

The special teams had analysed footages of 55 CCTV cameras from Tiruppur to Mannarai to track the accused.

A case was registered under IPC Section 392, and Prakash was remanded in judicial custody.

Additional Director General of Police - Railways, V. Vanitha felicitated the police teams for their swift investigation.

