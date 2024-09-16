Railway Ministry apprised of requirements of infrastructure, services to scale up revenue from Coimbatore region

The Laghu Udyog Bharat - Tamil Nadu (LUB-TN), an organisation espousing the cause of Micro and Small Industries, has called upon the Railway Ministry to fulfil specific infrastrutural requirements and services in Coimbatore and other western districts that would potential double revenue from the region to over ₹1,400 crore.

A delegation of LUB-TN recently called upon Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railway Minister, in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum containing a list of demands.

In the financial year 2023-24, Coimbatore generated a total revenue of approximately ₹650 crore, with ₹350 crore from passenger services and ₹300 crore from freight operations, the memorandum said. Coimbatore played a pivotal role in the Southern Railways network. With 150 train services, the Coimbatore region contributed significantly to railway revenues, accounting for the third highest revenue in Southern Railways and 45% of Salem division’s, the organisation pointed out.

In the area of Station Infrastructure, the organisation sought redevelopment of Coimbatore Junction at the earliest under EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode; and expansion of Coimbatore North Junction with construction of two additional platforms with entry from Mettupalayam Road, alongside the development of passenger amenities and train originating/ terminating facilities. The current goods depot should be relocated to Peelamedu or Irugur due to its central city location, the memorandum said.

The LUB called for enhancements at Irugur Junction by way of increasing platform length and height, a foot overbridge and improved lighting and toilet facilities. On creation of facilities for train maintenance, the LUB drew the attention of the Minister to the long-pending proposals for establishing additional pit lines, stabling lines, and coaching facilities; and sought implementation of a state-of-the-art signalling system and the installation of Kavach in Coimbatore.

In the area of train services, the organisation requested for introduction of a Vande Bharat train service from Coimbatore to Tiruvananthapuram via Ernakulam; introduction of new superfast services and restoration of metre gauge services from Coimbatore to Patna, Kolkata, Thiruchendur, and Sengottai; besides increasing frequency of the services to Delhi (Kongu Express), Jabalpur, Rameswaram (via Trichy), Tirunelveli (via Palani), and a circular train service around Coimbatore city using existing infrastructure and creating new halt stations at locations such as Airport, Tidel Park, Nanjundapuram, Singanallur, and Ondipudur.

The LUB-TN underscored the scope for scaling up cargo business through establishment of a new cargo terminal on the vacant land available at Nallampalayam, north of Coimbatore city; enhancing facilities for loading and unloading with the provision of cranes and forklifts; relocation of Goods Shed from Coimbatore North and Peelamedu to the new Multi-Modal Logistics Park in the Irugur area; and early completion of the third and fourth lines between Jolarpettai, Coimbatore, and Shoranur to foster the development of Western Tamil Nadu.

The ongoing track enhancement between Jolarpettai and Coimbatore should be fast-tracked to achieve 130 kmph. Restoration and doubling of the 1.2 km link line between Coimbatore-Podanur and Irugur-Podanur would facilitate unidirectional movement from Coimbatore Junction. Additionally, doubling the line from Mettupalayam to Coimbatore North would contribute to regional development. An Elevated Railway Corridor of approximately 10 km between Madukkarai nd Kanjikode on the Coimbatore-Shoranur section’s ‘A’ line would help prevent wildlife casualties, particularly elephants. The ‘B’ line in this section posed a significant threat to the ecosystem, the Memorandum said.

According to the delegation, the Railway Minister gave an assurance to consider the demands..

