Railway employees tested for COVID-19

Coimbatore

22 July 2020 19:21 IST

Nearly 40 employees of coaching depot behind Coimbatore Railway Station were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after an employee tested positive.

A railway official from Carriage and Wagon department said that the employees went to a primary health centre near Oppanakara Street for the lifting of swab samples. The depot was closed on Wednesday for fumigation and will reopen on Friday, he said.

In a letter to Health Department on Wednesday, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union member S. Jone Sebastian said that an assistant in the Carriage and Wagon department tested positive and that her husband died after testing positive to COVID-19. Both of her children also tested positive, he wrote in the letter, requesting that all employees must be tested for COVID-19.