Coimbatore

Railway Board to restore Pollachi Junction to pre-broad gauge level 

A view of Pollachi Railway Junction. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE August 05, 2022 14:58 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 16:22 IST

The Railway Board assures to restore the train services at the Pollachi Junction to pre-broad gauge level within two to three months, confirmed the office of Pollachi Lok Sabha MP K. Shanmuga Sundaram.

Earlier this week, K. Shanmuga Sundaram met the Chairman of the Railway Board V. K. Tripathi on the poor maintenance of Pollachi Junction after gauge conversion and to develop Podanur Junction. The Chairman told Sundaram that the restoration will be done in a few months and that the patronage will be observed for a year. If it is found successful, then the services will continue, Tripathi said, according to sources from Rail Bhawan.

In his letter, on Wednesday, the minister said to counter Coimbatore Junction traffic, Podanur must be expanded as a satellite station. He said the Pollachi Junction should be developed alongside Podanur Junction it caters to passengers of Pollachi, Anamalai, Valparai, Kinathukadavu, Udumalpet and Madathukulam.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, DMK leader and Nilgiris MP A. Raja wrote to the Railways Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the revival of services from Mettupalayam and Coimbatore to Madurai, Rameshwaram, Tenkasi etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both elected representatives listed demands to the Centre including restoration of the express from Rameswaram to Coimbatore via Madurai and Palani, weekly train from Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam via Tenkasi and Coimbatore and Madurai to Coimbatore Intercity Express via Palani. They also requested to increase the frequency of Tirunelveli to Mettupalayam services via Tenkasi and Coimbatore.

Earlier in July, MP P.R Natarajan said that he would request the Centre to consider re-routing of the Tiruchendur train from Pollachi to Mettupalayam via Kinathukaduvu and Coimbatore.

It is to be noted that railway activists have been repeatedly demanding this. “We ask the government to restore the successful train services operational during the meter gauge era,” said Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) member J. Sathish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
railway
Lok Sabha
parliament
Read more...