Railway board approves stoppage of trains at Rasipuram railway station

July 05, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 The railway board has approved stoppage for a few trains at Rasipuram railway station on an experimental basis.  

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.16733 / 16734 Rameswaram – Okha – Rameswaram Weekly Express Trains, Train No.22651 MGR Chennai Central – Palakkad Daily Express Train and Train No.17236 Nagercoil – SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express will stop at Rasipuram railway station. The trains will stop for a minute. 

The release said that Train No.22652 Palakkad – MGR Chennai Central Daily Express and Train No.17235 SMVT Bengaluru – Nagercoil Daily Express already have a stoppage at the station. 

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan will inaugurate the stoppage at Rasipuram railway station by flagging off Train No.16734 Okha – Rameswaram Weekly Express at 11 a.m. on July 6, the release said. Also, a ‘One Station One Product’ stall, selling ghee, will also be opened at the station, the release added. 

