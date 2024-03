March 02, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Southern Railway has announced operation of Vande Bharat special trains on the Chennai MGR Central and Coimbatore on March 5 and 12. The train will depart from Chennai at 7.10 a.m. and reach Coimbatore at 2.15 p.m. and in the return direction, it would depart from Coimbatore at 3.05 p.m. and reach Chennai Central at 21.50 hours. The train would have eight coaches and would stop at Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

