Rail users want Pollachi - Coimbatore train service extended upto Mettupalayam

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has requested the General Manager - Southern Railway to extend the Pollachi - Coimbatore Unreserved Express train upto Mettupalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Association secretary B. Mohanraj said Pollachi junction served the needs of people residing in the three taluks of Pollachi, Anamalai and Valparai. Coimbatore was the economic and educational hub and thousands of people travelled between Pollachi, Coimbatore and Mettupalayam and at present, there were direct regular passenger trains between Mettupalayam and Pollachi.

At present, passengers from Pollachi disembarked at the Coimbatore Junction and boarded another train to Mettupalayam or else travel by road to destinations such as Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Mettuppalayam. Hence, the Association requested the GM to consider extending the Pollachi - Coimbatore train numbers 06419 and 06420 till Mettupalayam.

In another petition, Mr. Mohanraj requested for reducing the travel time of Pollachi - Coimbatore Unreserved Express trains 06419 and 06420 from the present 75 minutes and 80 minutes to 50 minutes. These two trains with intermediate stoppages at Kinathukkadavu and Podanur took 75 and 80 minutes whereas the Coimbatore - Madurai Unreserved Daily express took only 48 minutes. So, by increasing the speed of the trains, patronage would increase, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.