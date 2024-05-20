ADVERTISEMENT

Rail users want Pollachi - Coimbatore train service extended upto Mettupalayam

Published - May 20, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Pollachi Junction serves the needs of people residing in the three taluks of Pollachi, Anamalai and Valparai. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Pollachi Train Passengers Welfare Association has requested the General Manager - Southern Railway to extend the Pollachi - Coimbatore Unreserved Express train upto Mettupalayam.

Association secretary B. Mohanraj said Pollachi junction served the needs of people residing in the three taluks of Pollachi, Anamalai and Valparai. Coimbatore was the economic and educational hub and thousands of people travelled between Pollachi, Coimbatore and Mettupalayam and at present, there were direct regular passenger trains between Mettupalayam and Pollachi.

At present, passengers from Pollachi disembarked at the Coimbatore Junction and boarded another train to Mettupalayam or else travel by road to destinations such as Coimbatore North, Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karamadai and Mettuppalayam. Hence, the Association requested the GM to consider extending the Pollachi - Coimbatore train numbers 06419 and 06420 till Mettupalayam.

In another petition, Mr. Mohanraj requested for reducing the travel time of Pollachi - Coimbatore Unreserved Express trains 06419 and 06420 from the present 75 minutes and 80 minutes to 50 minutes. These two trains with intermediate stoppages at Kinathukkadavu and Podanur took 75 and 80 minutes whereas the Coimbatore - Madurai Unreserved Daily express took only 48 minutes. So, by increasing the speed of the trains, patronage would increase, he said.

