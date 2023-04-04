Rail users’ associations seek change in the return-timing of Vande Bharat train

April 04, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rail users’ associations are understood to have conveyed to the Southern Railway the necessity for changing the departure timing of the Vande Bharat train in the Coimbatore-Chennai Central-Coimbatore sector.

As per the proposal, the train (no.20644) timings are: Coimbatore - 6 a.m. Tiruppur - 6.40 a.m., Erode - 7.20 a.m., Salem - 8.10 a.m., and Chennai Central - 12.10 p.m.

In the return direction, the timings are: Chennai Central - 2.40 p.m., Salem - 6.05 p.m., Erode - 7.05 p.m., Tiruppur - 7.45 p.m., and Coimbatore - 8.30 p.m. According to sources, the speed limit is 110 km per hour, and the average speed is 80 km per hour. The train will be operated on all days except Wednesday.

In the trial run, the train covered the 495 km distance in about five hours and thirty minutes.

“It will be ideal, if the train, in the return direction, is operated at around 4 p.m. It will serve the purpose of passengers from Coimbatore visiting Chennai for attending to matters that require only a few hours, and return on the same day. It does not matter even if the train reaches Coimbatore beyond 10 p.m. in the return direction. And, one more stoppage at Katpadi could be considered,” K. Jayaraj, Member, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, said.

According to officials, the work on strengthening track, traction, and signalling systems between Arakkonam and Jolarpet has been completed, for operating trains along the nearly 145 km length at a speed of 130 km per hour. Recently, the Southern Railway had reportedly taken a decision to increase the train speed to 130 km per hour, on the Chennai-Renigunta route.

A successful trial run at a speed of 130 kmph was conducted between Arakkonam and Jolarpet in order to enhance the maximum permissible speed on the section.

Also, the Southern Railway has contemplated the speed limit from Arakonnam to Podanur to 130 km per hour in the next phase. This would pave way for further reduction in the duration of travel by Vande Bharat and Shatabdi trains, Mr. Jayaraj said.

To increase speed limits, the Railways has replaced track, strengthened bridges, eased curves, barricaded locations where there is heavy trespassing, and has improved signalling system.