Rail users’ associations in Western, Southern regions moot proposals for improving inter-connectivity

July 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rail users’ associations in Salem and Madurai divisions have mooted a proposal for extension and modification of train services in the two divisions through optimal use of rakes of idling trains, for effective inter-connectivity between Theni and Coimbatore districts.

In their representation to the Southern Railway, the Cardamom City Rail Users Association (CCRUA), representing the interests of rail users in Bodinayakanur, and Coimbatore Association of Rail Development (CARD) have mooted use of the rakes of the Pollachi - Coimbatore - Pollachi Express Special (Train Number: 06419/06420).

The rakes remain idle at Pollachi from 7.45 p.m. to 7.25 a.m. the following day. Likewise, the rakes remain idle at Coimbatore from 8:40 a.m. to 6.15 p.m. These services are operated for only about 80 km per day without any rake sharing with other trains.

The rail users’ associations said that considering passenger demands in mind, operating the train service to Bodinayakanur via Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, and Madurai, would be more beneficial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Madurai to Bodinayakanur train (Train Number: 06701/06702) under the Madurai railway division could be extended to Pollachi via Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore. With rake-sharing and maintenance facilities available at Madurai, this modification would provide an efficient and seamless travel experience for passengers.

The proposed train services would offer relatively convenient, safe and comfortable alternative for those using buses from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to Theni. The people of Palani and Ottanchatram prefer travelling through Sempatti, Vathalakundu and Periyakulam instead of Madurai, making this route alignment favourable.

Implementation of the proposal would also provide a direct train facility from Pollachi to Tirupur and Erode, benefiting a considerable number of passengers.

In view of the frequent cancellation of (Train Numbers 06802 / 06803) Coimbatore - Salem - Coimbatore MEMU express special, its schedule could be allotted for the newly-proposed services, the associations requested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.