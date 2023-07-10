HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rail users’ associations in Western, Southern regions moot proposals for improving inter-connectivity

July 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rail users’ associations in Salem and Madurai divisions have mooted a proposal for extension and modification of train services in the two divisions through optimal use of rakes of idling trains, for effective inter-connectivity between Theni and Coimbatore districts.

In their representation to the Southern Railway, the Cardamom City Rail Users Association (CCRUA), representing the interests of rail users in Bodinayakanur, and Coimbatore Association of Rail Development (CARD) have mooted use of the rakes of the Pollachi - Coimbatore - Pollachi Express Special (Train Number: 06419/06420).

The rakes remain idle at Pollachi from 7.45 p.m. to 7.25 a.m. the following day. Likewise, the rakes remain idle at Coimbatore from 8:40 a.m. to 6.15 p.m. These services are operated for only about 80 km per day without any rake sharing with other trains.

The rail users’ associations said that considering passenger demands in mind, operating the train service to Bodinayakanur via Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, and Madurai, would be more beneficial.

Additionally, the Madurai to Bodinayakanur train (Train Number: 06701/06702) under the Madurai railway division could be extended to Pollachi via Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore. With rake-sharing and maintenance facilities available at Madurai, this modification would provide an efficient and seamless travel experience for passengers.

The proposed train services would offer relatively convenient, safe and comfortable alternative for those using buses from Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to Theni. The people of Palani and Ottanchatram prefer travelling through Sempatti, Vathalakundu and Periyakulam instead of Madurai, making this route alignment favourable.

Implementation of the proposal would also provide a direct train facility from Pollachi to Tirupur and Erode, benefiting a considerable number of passengers.

In view of the frequent cancellation of (Train Numbers 06802 / 06803) Coimbatore - Salem - Coimbatore MEMU express special, its schedule could be allotted for the newly-proposed services, the associations requested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.