Rail users’ associations in Coimbatore submit demands to political parties for inclusion in their manifesto for 2024 Parliamentary polls

September 27, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Rail users’ associations in Coimbatore district are particular about restoration of metre-gauge period trains to destinations in the south of Tamil Nadu.

Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

The rail users’ associations in Coimbatore region are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to political parties across spectrum for getting their long-pending demand for restoration of all trains of metre-gauge period, in the run-up to the 2024 Parliamentary election.

The associations in Pollachi, Podanur, and Coimbatore have been submitting representations to elected representatives and functionaries of both Bharatiya Janata Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Assembly committees and Parliamentary committees for restoration of metre-gauge period trains to destinations such as Rameswaram, Shenkottah, and Thoothukudi.

The Podanur Rail Users’ Association recently reached out to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through a senior party functionary with its list of demands. Likewise, the Pollachi Rail Users’ Association submitted its demands to BJP State president K. Annamalai who was here for the En Mann, En Makkal padayatra. Last month, the rail users’ associations and trade bodies submitted a memorandum to Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, during her visit to Coimbatore.

During the metre-gauge days, multiple trips were operated between Coimbatore and Rameswaram, and the Coimbatore-Dindigul trains provided good connectivity from Coimbatore to the southern districts, N. Subramanian, general secretary, Pothanur Train Users’ Association, said.

The main grouse of the rail users’ associations is that the Railways has not responded positively despite repeated requests for restoration of the metre-gauge period trains to Rameshwaram, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Shenkottah, years after the completion of the conversion works.

Rail users exhort political parties to include their demands in the election manifestoes 121-km Dindigul-Pollachi rail line used to serve as gateway to Southern districts from Coimbatore prior to BG conversion Not much benefit for passengers from BG by Preetha Soundariya

The Coimbatore-Rameshwaram express was suspended in 2008 for gauge conversion works. The train was useful for traders to transport vegetables and fish from the southern districts, the rail users’ associations have said.

“The idea behind reaching out to political parties is to have the demands included in their political manifestoes,” J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum said.

