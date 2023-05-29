Rail Users’ Association seeks betterment of train services

May 29, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Podanur Rail Users’ Association has started conducting street-corner campaigns urging the Railways to improve the train services.

They demanded stoppage of Coimbatore-Mangalore Inter-city express, extension of Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Memu train, operation of a passenger train from Coimbatore to Alapuzha via Ernakulam, and restoration of train services from Coimbatore to Rameswaram, Tuticorin, Madurai, Dindigul, and Shengottah. They also sought extension of Amritha Express and Tiruchendur express to Coimbatore.

The campaigners led by association president Mohammed Zahir and general secretary N. Subramanian also emphasised on introduction of a night train to Bengaluru, describing it a long-time demand.

The major issues they touched upon were conversion of Podanur station as a second departure point for the city, and creation of a separate Coimbatore Railway Division Office.

They sought reversal of the decision of the Railways to designate passenger trains as unreserved express trains, and modernisation of Chettipalayam and Kovilpalayam stations.

The campaign was conducted at Podanur Kadaiveedhi, Konavaikalpalayam, Vellalore, Chettipalayam, SIDCO, Kovai Pudur, Idayarpalayam Pirivu, Kuniyamuthur, Athupalayam, Kurichi Pirivu, and Sundarapuram.

Later in the day, the team of campaigners also covered Ukkadam, Flower Market, R.S.Puram, Sai Baba Colony, Vadakovai, Ramanathapuram, and Nanjundapuram.