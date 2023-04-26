ADVERTISEMENT

Rail users allege neglect of Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section

April 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of rail users in Coimbatore region have taken exception to what they described as the ‘exclusion’ of the BG-converted Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section under Palghat Division from the list of projects that were dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, while flagging off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train to Kasargod, covering 11 districts, also dedicated to the Nation the electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section.

However, exclusion of the upgraded Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi track that has a national significance as one of the very few oldest in the country from the list of new projects defies logic. This crucial stretch is the link to Southern districts from Coimbatore, and its exclusion indicates neglect of the stretch by the Palghat Division, Jayaraj, Member, DRUCC, Salem Division, said.

Taking to twitter, rail users sought detachment of the Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section from the Palghat Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US