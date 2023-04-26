HamberMenu
Rail users allege neglect of Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section

April 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of rail users in Coimbatore region have taken exception to what they described as the ‘exclusion’ of the BG-converted Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section under Palghat Division from the list of projects that were dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister, while flagging off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train to Kasargod, covering 11 districts, also dedicated to the Nation the electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section.

However, exclusion of the upgraded Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi track that has a national significance as one of the very few oldest in the country from the list of new projects defies logic. This crucial stretch is the link to Southern districts from Coimbatore, and its exclusion indicates neglect of the stretch by the Palghat Division, Jayaraj, Member, DRUCC, Salem Division, said.

Taking to twitter, rail users sought detachment of the Podanur-Kinathukadavu-Pollachi section from the Palghat Division.

