Rail passengers in Salem advised not to carry inflammable materials

Salem Railway Division officials and students conducted a fire safety awareness drive at the Salem Railway Junction on Friday.

As part of precautionary measures to avoid fire accidents in trains and at railway junctions, senior officials from the railway division, students of Vinayaka Mission School of Allied Health Sciences and Fire and Rescue Service personnel conducted an awareness rally on the railway station premises. The rally passed through all the platforms at the station. Additional Divisional Railway Manager P. Sivalingam, other senior railway officials and students distributed awareness pamphlets.

According to the railway officials, the drive was conducted to avoid fire incidents here as fire accidents were reported on railway premises in other parts of the country. The passengers were advised not to smoke in trains or on railway premises. They were advised not to carry inflammable materials like kerosene, petrol and other items. Passengers were prohibited from carrying fire crackers, gas cylinders, and explosive materials and they were asked not to light stoves and camphor inside trains. Divisional Safety Officer Praveen Kumar and Divisional Security Commandant S. Shivashankaran took part in the rally.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel demonstrated and trained students on dousing fire at the station. Participants were shown how to use fire extinguisher and other methods to douse fire that occur in households.

Mr. Shivashankaran said that regular checks are being conducted in pantry cars, coaches and railway premises and passengers are advised by RPF personnel not to carry inflammable materials. He added that parcels are also checked to prevent transport of inflammable materials.