Rail overbridge opened for traffic at Anaimedu in Salem

A newly-constructed rail overbridge at Anaimedu that connects Salem Town and Salem East railway stations has been opened for traffic.

When the railway gate at the level crossing at Anaimedu was closed for train movement, motorists waited for long hours to get the gate opened. Hence, there was a long-pending demand for a bridge across the railway track so that movement of vehicles is not disrupted.

The project to construct an ROB was announced during the AIADMK government and work began in June 2021. But, the slow pace of work irked road users who urged the authorities to expedite the project.

Works were completed recently and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the bridge on Thursday evening. He said land acquisition, relocating electric poles and drinking water pipelines and construction of pillars on Thirumanimutharu river were a challenging task.

Constructed at a cost of ₹92.40 crore, the 650-metre bridge would help motorists reach both the sides easily.

