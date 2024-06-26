Rail overbridge on Old Karur Road remains a long demand for residents and motorists

With the railway level-crossing at Konavaikal on the Old Karur Road closing several times a day, residents and motorists are calling for their long-pending demand for a rail overbridge or a limited use subway (LUS) in the area to be fulfilled.

The number of vehicles using the road, which passes through Marapalam and Vendipalayam and connects Kalaimadu Salai and Solar, has risen significantly over the years. Due to frequent movement of trains in the Salem and Karur direction, the railway gate remains closed several times a day, disrupting traffic, particularly during morning and evening hours. “It takes at least 10 to 15 minutes to open the gates and we are struck here,” said a daily wage worker P. Kannammal of Vendipalayam.

Residents pointed out the difficulty they faced when ambulances were struck during emergencies. “After our continuous protest, an LUS was constructed at Vendipalayam under the railway tracks,” said T. Sampath of Konavaikal, who has called for an over bridge or LUS constructed here as well. Many motorists said once the gate opens, vehicle users rush in both directions leading to traffic jams. “The area falls under the Corporation limits and a bridge is the only solution,” said a motorist D. Madan of Solar who prefers the road instead of taking the Karur Main Road through Kollampalayam.

Motorists are of the view that constructing a rail overbridge and developing the stretch will reduce vehicle density on Karur Main Road and help develop the area. “The road can serve as an outer ring road connecting Kalaimadu Silai and Solar,” said a motorist.