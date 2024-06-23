Rail enthusiasts revive request for rail line between Mettupalayam and Chamarajanagar via Sathyamangalam

Rail passenger associations in Coimbatore have revived their request for rail connectivity from the city to Mysuru via Chamarajanagar.

They have sought new railway line between Mettupalayam and Chamarajanagar via Sathyamangalam.

Their request comes on the heels of the meeting Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumarasamy had with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss implementation of a 260-km railway line between Bengaluru and Sathyamangalam, a project originally sanctioned in 1996 during the tenure of H.D. Deve Gowda as Prime Minister.

The new line, J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum and former Member DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee), said, would directly connect northwestern Tamil Nadu cities such as Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Nilgiris, Karur with regions of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Mangaluru and Hassan.

The proposed line, besides reducing the travel time to Mysuru and Bengaluru by more than half as compared to the current route, will boost transportation in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Mr. Sathish said.

The proposal to build a railway line was initially prepared in 1915 during the British regime to link Palani with Chamrajanagar via Kangeyam, Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam.

The British had conducted many surveys in 1922, 1936 and 1942 and survey stones were also laid for the proposed railway line. Later, the proposal was changed.

The proposed railway line that will pass through reserve forest areas like Sathyamangalam forest and Nilgiri Mountains will provide rail connectivity to Talavadi, Gattawadi, Bannari, Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Erode, Mettupalayam.

As per the proposal, the railway line would have 277 bridges, 138 curves and 61 tunnels. There have been suggestions to use tunnel boring machines to drill tunnels with lesser pollution. There have also been suggestions on laying the railway line without the destruction of forest area.

The proposal was neglected for long because of the lack of environmental clearance. New technologies must be adopted to prevent disturbance to wildlife, Mr. Sathish emphasised.

Tamil Nadu should emulate Karnataka government by way of meeting 50% of the construction cost along with providing the required land free of cost, he said.

The proposed line will enhance transportation facilities for passengers and freight; boost industrial development and job opportunities; strengthen connectivity between key towns and cities; reduce travel time and increase convenience; and provide a shorter route between Coimbatore and Bangalore, benefiting commuters and tourists alike.